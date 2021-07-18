-
-
Wes Roach shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
Wes Roach hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 48th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Roach hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Roach hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Roach had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Roach chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Roach's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 4 under for the round.
-
-