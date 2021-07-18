-
Vincent Whaley shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 26th at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Whaley's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 4 under for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.
