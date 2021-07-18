-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 42nd at 10 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Taylor chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
