Trey Shirley shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
Highlights
Trey Shirley makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Trey Shirley makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Trey Shirley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shirley finished his round tied for 68th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Shirley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shirley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Shirley had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shirley to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Shirley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shirley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Shirley's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shirley to 3 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Shirley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shirley to 1 under for the round.
