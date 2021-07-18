In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Tom Lewis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lewis finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Tom Lewis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Lewis hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lewis's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Lewis chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lewis hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Lewis had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lewis's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 7 under for the round.