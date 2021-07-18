-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ted Potter, Jr. makes short birdie putt at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. makes birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 47th at 9 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Potter, Jr. got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Potter, Jr. chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
