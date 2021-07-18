  • Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. makes birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Ted Potter, Jr. makes short birdie putt at Barbasol

    In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. makes birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.