Taylor Pendrith putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Pendrith's approach leads to eagle at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Taylor Pendrith makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 11th at 18 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Taylor Pendrith's 129 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.
Pendrith got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Pendrith had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.
