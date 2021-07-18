-
Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Stephen Stallings Jr. on becoming comfortable on TOUR before Barbasol
Prior to the 2021 Barbasol championship, Kentucky native Stephen Stallings Jr. talks about becoming more comfortable on the PGA TOUR over time as his game improves.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his round tied for 75th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings Jr. chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Stallings Jr.'s his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to 3 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Stallings Jr.'s tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
