Shawn Stefani shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shawn Stefani hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stefani finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Stefani hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Stefani chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stefani to 2 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Stefani's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Stefani hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 3 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Stefani's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Stefani had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to 3 over for the round.
