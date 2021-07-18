-
Seamus Power shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power sticks approach to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Seamus Power lands his 152-yard approach 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole., getting him to 21-under for the tournament and giving him the clubhouse lead.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 1st at 21 under with J.T. Poston; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-4 first, Power's 74 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Power chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Power hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Power chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Power hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Power had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
