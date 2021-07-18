-
Scott Harrington shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 53rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Harrington hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Harrington's 157 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Harrington got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.
Harrington missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Harrington had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Harrington's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
