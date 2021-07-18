-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 20th at 15 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-4 first, Kodaira's 93 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kodaira had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kodaira's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.
