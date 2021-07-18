-
Sam Ryder delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder reaches in two to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Ryder finished his day tied for 3rd at 20 under with Anirban Lahiri; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, Sam Ryder missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Sam Ryder to even for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Ryder's 177 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 7 under for the round.
