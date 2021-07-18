-
Sahith Theegala putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala's nice pitch and birdie at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Sahith Theegala hits his 38-yard pitch to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Theegala's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Theegala chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 4 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Theegala hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Theegala had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.
