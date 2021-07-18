-
Ryan Brehm shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 52nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Brehm had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 191-yard par-3 16th green, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Brehm's 105 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
