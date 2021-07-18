-
Ryan Armour putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
Highlights
Ryan Armour drains birdie putt at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ryan Armour makes a birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his day tied for 5th at 19 under with Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Ryan Armour hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Armour chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Armour's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
