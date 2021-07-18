-
Roger Sloan putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 31st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Roger Sloan hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Sloan chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
