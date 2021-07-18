-
-
Robert Garrigus delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the Barbasol Championship
-
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Robert Garrigus hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garrigus finished his round tied for 22nd at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Robert Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robert Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Garrigus's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 5 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 6 under for the round.
-
-