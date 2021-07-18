-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
Oppenheim got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Oppenheim hit his 85 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 4 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Oppenheim hit an approach shot from 70 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
