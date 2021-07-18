-
Ricky Barnes finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Ricky Barnes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 63rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Barnes hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Barnes chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Barnes's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to even-par for the round.
