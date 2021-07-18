-
Richard S. Johnson shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Richard S. Johnson holes long birdie putt at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Richard S. Johnson sinks a 37-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Richard S. Johnson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 58th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Johnson hit his 272 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
