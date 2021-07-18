Rafael Campos hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 20th at 15 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Campos had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 4 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Campos had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Campos to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Campos's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 7 under for the round.

Campos tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Campos to 6 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Campos got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Campos to 6 under for the round.

Campos hit his tee at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Campos to 7 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campos to 6 under for the round.