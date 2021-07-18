-
Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Barjon hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 42nd at 10 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 191-yard par-3 16th green, Barjon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barjon at 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.
Barjon got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.
