Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers holes lengthy birdie putt at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Patrick Rodgers makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 5th at 19 under with Henrik Norlander, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Rodgers's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
Rodgers hit his tee at the green on the 209-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
