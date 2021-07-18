Nick Watney hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, Watney missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Watney hit his 83 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Watney got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Watney chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Watney's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.