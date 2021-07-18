-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 67th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
Taylor tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
