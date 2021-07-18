-
MJ Daffue shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
MJ Daffue hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Daffue reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Daffue at even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to even for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Daffue's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.
At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
