Mito Pereira putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
Highlights
Mito Pereira gets up-and-down for birdie at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day tied for 5th at 19 under with Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, and James Hahn; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Mito Pereira had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Pereira chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Pereira's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.
