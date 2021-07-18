-
Michael Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Michael Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Kim hit his 252 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Kim hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 2 over for the round.
