-
-
Michael Gligic putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Michael Gligic sinks 20-footer for birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Michael Gligic makes birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day in 19th at 16 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Michael Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Michael Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Gligic's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.
At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Gligic reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Gligic at 6 under for the round.
-
-