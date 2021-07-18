-
Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 20th at 15 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hubbard's 159 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
