Mark Anderson shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Mark Anderson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 26th at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Anderson's 129 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 5 under for the round.
