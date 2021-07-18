  • Luke List comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Luke List makes birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke List taps in for birdie at Barbasol

    In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Luke List makes birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.