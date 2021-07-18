-
Luke List comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
Highlights
Luke List taps in for birdie at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Luke List makes birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Luke List hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. List finished his day tied for 5th at 19 under with Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Luke List suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Luke List at 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, List chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to even for the round.
