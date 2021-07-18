-
Lee Hodges shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Hodges makes birdie on No. 16 at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Lee Hodges makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Lee Hodges hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 53rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
Hodges got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.
