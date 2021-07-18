-
Kevin Tway putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Tway hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 26th at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-4 third, Kevin Tway's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
Tway hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Tway chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tway to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Tway had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 6 under for the round.
