K.J. Choi shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, K.J. Choi hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 74th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Choi chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
Choi got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Choi chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Choi's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 3 over for the round.
