-
-
Josh Teater shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
-
Interviews
Josh Teater on his start in golf before Barbasol
Prior to the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Kentucky native Josh Teater talks about growing up as an athlete and how he started playing golf.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Josh Teater hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 15th at 17 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
At the 392-yard par-4 first, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Teater chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Teater chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Teater hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 5 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Teater chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 6 under for the round.
-
-