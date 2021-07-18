-
Joseph Bramlett rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett throws a dart to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett lands his 109-yard approach 5 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bramlett finished his day tied for 11th at 18 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Joseph Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Bramlett's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
