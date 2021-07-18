-
-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 65th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Byrd's 77 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Byrd hit his 190 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Byrd's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-