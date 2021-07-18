  • Jim Herman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Herman holes 40-footer for birdie at Barbasol

    In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.