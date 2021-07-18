-
Jim Herman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman holes 40-footer for birdie at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 20th at 15 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
Herman got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
At the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Herman's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Herman's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 240 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 12th, Herman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Herman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Herman at 1 under for the round.
