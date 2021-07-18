-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner makes short birdie putt at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 26th at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Dufner hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Dufner's his second shot went 13 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
