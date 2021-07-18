-
Jason Bohn finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Jason Bohn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bohn finished his round tied for 63rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Bohn's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Bohn hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Bohn had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bohn to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Bohn hit his 220 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bohn to 4 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Bohn's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Bohn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
Bohn got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to even-par for the round.
