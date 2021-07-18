-
James Hahn shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn reaches in two to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, James Hahn hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 5th at 19 under with Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, and Mito Pereira; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-4 first, Hahn's 81 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Hahn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 under for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 under for the round.
