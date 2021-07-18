  • J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston’s tee shot landed inches outside of the out of bounds line, resulting is a re-tee and an eventual double bogey at the par-5 15th hole.
    Poston out of bounds by inches, makes costly double after ruling at Barbasol

