J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Poston out of bounds by inches, makes costly double after ruling at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston’s tee shot landed inches outside of the out of bounds line, resulting is a re-tee and an eventual double bogey at the par-5 15th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 1st at 21 under with Seamus Power; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Poston hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 191-yard par-3 16th green, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 2 under for the round.
