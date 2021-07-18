-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 47th at 9 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Spaun hit his 260 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
