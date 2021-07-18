-
-
J.J. Henry putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
J.J. Henry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henry finished his round tied for 59th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, J.J. Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Henry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Henry had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Henry's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Henry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Henry hit his 100 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henry to 3 under for the round.
Henry got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 2 under for the round.
-
-