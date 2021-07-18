-
Henrik Norlander shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander dials in approach to set up eagle at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Henrik Norlander lands his 257-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 5th at 19 under with Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Norlander hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Norlander hit his 257 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.
