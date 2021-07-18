-
Greyson Sigg putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 47th at 9 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Greyson Sigg had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg's his second shot went 160 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 70 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
