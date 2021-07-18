-
-
Greg Chalmers shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Greg Chalmers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 31st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Chalmers chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Chalmers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to even-par for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Chalmers's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Chalmers's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Chalmers missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
-
-