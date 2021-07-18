-
Dominic Bozzelli shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Dominic Bozzelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 40th at 11 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-4 third, Bozzelli's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bozzelli had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
Bozzelli got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bozzelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
